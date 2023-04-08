Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 2.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 18,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $248,299.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,185,573 shares in the company, valued at $30,073,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 18,045 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $248,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,185,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,073,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $1,609,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,343 shares in the company, valued at $31,417,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,103,329 shares of company stock valued at $91,496,281. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Bowlero Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.



