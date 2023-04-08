Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,233 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,934,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,026 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

