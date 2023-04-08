Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,841 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

ENSG stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

