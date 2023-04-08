Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 23,809 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,809 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Harmony Biosciences worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.