Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 29,997 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,997 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

