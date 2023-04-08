Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,439 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.