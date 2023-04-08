Robert W. Baird Cuts Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target to $18.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

