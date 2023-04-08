Robert W. Baird Lowers Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,211,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,006,190 shares of company stock worth $148,692,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.