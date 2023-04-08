Robert W. Baird Raises Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target to $12.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of AMAM stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.
About Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Featured Articles
