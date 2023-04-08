Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

See Also

