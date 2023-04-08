Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
