Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
