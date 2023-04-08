Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 647,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 195,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$72.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

