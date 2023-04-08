Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

