RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWEOY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.2 %

RWEOY stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

