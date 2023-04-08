Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

