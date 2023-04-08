Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.19.

SAIA opened at $254.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

