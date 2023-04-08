Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.09

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and traded as low as $24.04. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 14,176 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

