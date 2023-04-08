Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.09

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and traded as low as $24.04. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 14,176 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
