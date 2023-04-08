SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.20

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €102.20 ($111.09) and traded as high as €117.68 ($127.91). SAP shares last traded at €116.26 ($126.37), with a volume of 1,274,820 shares trading hands.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($127.17) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of €111.09 and a 200 day moving average of €102.43.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

