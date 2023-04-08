Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $102.18

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.18 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.06). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 319,307 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,562.50 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.01.

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

