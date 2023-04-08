Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

