Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

