Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $79.67 million and $1.56 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00352202 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,658,400.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

