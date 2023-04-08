SES AI (SES) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 77 464 1006 51 2.65

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SES AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.20%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -13.85 SES AI Competitors $667.87 million $8.43 million 4.05

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

