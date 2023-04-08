Siacoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.61 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $233.71 million and $7.61 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,925.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00321452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00566933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00072831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00442426 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,802,112,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.