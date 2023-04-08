Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Shares Up 4.4%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.35. 27,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 229,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32.

Institutional Trading of Silo Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silo Pharma stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Silo Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the merging of traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs.

