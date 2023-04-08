Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 186,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 107,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

