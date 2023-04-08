Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £10,771.20 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.93), for a total value of £10,771.20 ($13,377.05).

Solid State Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,167.50 ($14.50) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,239.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Solid State plc has a 1-year low of GBX 968.44 ($12.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,475 ($18.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,653.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Solid State’s payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

