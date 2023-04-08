Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $1,522,800.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at $40,265,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Sovos Brands stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

SOVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

