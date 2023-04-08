S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $405.00 at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $403.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $394.50.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $340.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $416.36.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.