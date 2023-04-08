SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 219,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,151. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

