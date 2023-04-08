State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

