State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

