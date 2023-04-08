State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

