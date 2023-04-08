State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

