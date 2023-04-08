State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.44 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.