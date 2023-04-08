State of Michigan Retirement System Has $22 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $828.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $772.66 and a 200-day moving average of $744.95. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.