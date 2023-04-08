State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.