State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MCO opened at $298.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

