State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 8,100 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in CSX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in CSX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in CSX by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in CSX by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

