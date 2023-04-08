Status One Day Volume Reaches $4.20 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $111.96 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003488 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,054.38 or 0.99992092 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02857177 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,224,350.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.