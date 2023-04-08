Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $926.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142 in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

