Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

