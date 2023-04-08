Stifel Nicolaus Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $36.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BROS. Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.77 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

