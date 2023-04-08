StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.