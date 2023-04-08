StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ISIG opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

