StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

