StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
About Intellicheck
