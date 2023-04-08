StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

See Also

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.