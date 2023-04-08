StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.65 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

