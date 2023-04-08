StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,352 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 48,577 shares of company stock worth $201,051 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

