StockNews.com Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SEAS opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81.

Insider Activity

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

